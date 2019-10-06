June 21, 1933 - September 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Brian O. Comstock, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 21, 1933 in Cornell, WI, the son of Horace and Nellie (Stevens) Comstock. Brian was a member of the U.S. Navy from December 6, 1951 until September 19, 1955, serving on the USS Oberon. He married Joan D. Warner on June 27, 1953, and the couple moved to Janesville in 1955. Brian retired from General Motors, and later worked at JC Builders, doing construction cleanup. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, UAW Local 95 and Kienow-Hilt VFW Post # 1621, all of Janesville. His passions including woodworking, word search and jigsaw puzzles, and playing scrabble with family members. He rarely missed annual family reunions, where he could exchange stories and memories with his extended family. He also enjoyed reunions of the USS Oberon crew, held in various parts of the country. Brian was active in senior bowling leagues and also enjoyed helping with handicapped bowling leagues through the years. He was a frequent customer of a number of local restaurants and convenience stores, where he was known by all as "such a nice guy."

Surviving are his children: Cindy Visgar, Candy Comstock, Jim (Libbie) Comstock, Cathy (Barry Golden) Comstock, all of Janesville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Ted) Wenzel, Brianne (Charlie) Allbee, Dee Dee (Josh Jensen) Visgar, Justin (Katie) Bell, Ashley Bell, Jared (Lori) Comstock, Lucas (Sadie Stewart) Comstock; great-grandchildren: Emily, Andrea, Zach, Nicholas, Sammi, Sophie, Jackson, Keegan, Rylee, Mallory, Cora, Quinn, and Addilyn. He is further survived by two brothers, Virgil (Janet) Comstock and Steve (Janice) Comstock; and sister, Shirley (Ron) Engelstad; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, on August 4, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard and Harvey Comstock; and three sisters: Charlotte Cartwright, Edith Freeman and Lila Rose.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial with military rites by Kienow-Hilt VFW Post # 1621 will be at Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

