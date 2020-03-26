March 22, 1940 - January 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Brian Leo Connors, 80, died in his home in Janesville following a long battle with a chronic illness.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Linda Ann Connors; his sons, James Brian of St. Petersburg, FL, and Daniel Patrick of Spring Valley, WI; his daughter-in-laws, Lara and Mindy; his grandchildren: Jack, Aidan, Michael, Madelyn, Carter, Nolan and Gracie; his sister, Helen; his sister-in-law, Estelle; and many friends.
Born and raised in Janesville, the son of Leo "Tut" and Genevieve "Peg" Connors, he was the youngest of four children. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends Leo, Jim and others. He worked at Brose's Drive-In, as well as at the local bowling alley. He attended St. Patrick's School, and enjoyed putting grey hairs on the nun's heads. He served in the U.S. Army for two years from 1960-1962, and was stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He attended Milton College, and worked as a social worker for a while where he met Linda. After getting married, he worked for many years at CB and K Supply Company. He later started his own heating and air-conditioning supply company, Connors Supply.
He was the consummate family man, and always put his family first. His whole world was his wife, kids and grandkids. He was known for his loving and gentle advice that always seemed to come at just the right time. You didn't want to get him mad, though. He loved his annual fishing trips to Canada with his sons and friends. It was when he seemed most at peace. Brian had a great sense of humor, which he attributed to his Irish ancestry. He liked to tease, but was never vulgar and never appreciated mean-spirited remarks in life or in movies and television shows. When he talked to you, he always talked sincerely. He avoided false pretenses and when he spoke to you, you knew he was speaking from the heart.
He would write letters to his family telling them how he felt about them and always used words of encouragement to boost us up, even when we didn't deserve it. He was a master at reading people and helping to guide them down the right path.
He was the kind of man you don't run into very often in life. After you meet him, you are better off for knowing him. You remember him. He set the bar for what it means to be a loving and loyal father and husband. We will miss him so very much. We know that he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ - probably fishing on Lake Chipman and betting him to see who will catch the next biggest Walleye. Thank you for all you have done for us. We love you!
A Memorial Mass will be held on a later date. A private family interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com