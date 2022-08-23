Evansville, WI - Brian J Dillman, 58 years old, died peacefully at home on August 17, 2022. Brian was born February 18, 1964, to David and Virginia Dillman. With a smirk that will make you smile Brian would tell stories of his youth and the trouble he'd get into. There's no doubt about it, he gave meaning to the terms "hell-raiser" and "wild-child". In between late nights and hallway fights, Brian learned the meaning of hard work while helping his dad at the family-owned station.
He was a force to be reckoned with; until the day he met his match, a quiet farm girl named Donna. Brian quickly learned that his sole purpose on earth was to build a life with her. They were married in April of 1983, and from then on, he spent his time ensuring she knew of his unwavering love for her and the five children they raised.
While Brian's love of loud motorcycles, fast cars and the occasional fight never seemed to fade, his spare time was filled with learning to dance because it made her happy and watching kids sporting events because it made them smile. Brian was the definition of a provider and led by example as his children watched him run his own business. He taught his kids that good things in life come to those who work hard and help others along the way. Over the years his children watched him do things like pull cars out of the ditch during snowstorms and buy Christmas presents for the customer that couldn't afford to buy their kids any.
The boy who once was too cool for school, grew into a man who wrote poems to his loved ones for special occasions or for himself on bad days. He showed his sons how to be husbands and providers. While simultaneously teaching his daughters to stand fiercely on their own.
In his next life Brian will be welcomed by his parents, David and Virginia and his parents-in-law Donald and Carol Elmer who despite their first impression grew to love him as their own. He'll leave behind his wife, Donna, five children: Jason (Amy) Dillman, Amy Weisman, Taylor Dillman, Mack (Mickala) Dillman and Dylan Dillman, and two grandchildren: Avery Weisman and Ace Weisman, and many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 3PM to 6 PM at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with funeral services immediately following. Brian will be cremated with no burial service. However, the family asks that you bring your loudest motorcycle, classic car or pickup truck as we'd like to take Brian on one last cruise immediately following the service. Together we'll make sure he hears our praise for the life he lived. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Brian's name at a later date. www.wardhurtley.com
