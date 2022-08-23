Brian J Dillman

February 18, 1964 - August 17, 2022

Evansville, WI - Brian J Dillman, 58 years old, died peacefully at home on August 17, 2022. Brian was born February 18, 1964, to David and Virginia Dillman. With a smirk that will make you smile Brian would tell stories of his youth and the trouble he'd get into. There's no doubt about it, he gave meaning to the terms "hell-raiser" and "wild-child". In between late nights and hallway fights, Brian learned the meaning of hard work while helping his dad at the family-owned station.