May 8, 1963 - January 30, 2023
JANESVILLE, WI - Brian D. Jones, 59, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Agrace in Janesville.
Brian fought hard to remain active after his Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's diagnoses in 2008.
Brian was born on May 8, 1963, to Allen and Sharleanne (Ott) Jones. He graduated from Craig High School in 1981. He was employed by Mr. Steak, Toyota/Oldsmobile and Lear Seating. Following the closing of Lear, he attended Blackhawk Tech, where he was very proud of being on the Dean's list each semester. He received his associates degree in HVAC. While attending BTC, he worked for the School District of Janesville until 2012 when he was no longer able to work.
On April 4, 1987, he married Tricia Curtis. They were blessed with two children, Matthew and Sarah. Brian enjoyed working on cars, car shows, hunting, fishing and watching Wisconsin sports. He also enjoyed family trips, camping, and cruises with family and friends. He was supportive in the kids' activities and so proud of the adults they had become.
Brian is survived by his devoted wife, Tricia; their children, Matthew (Haley) Jones and Sarah (Brandon) Hartin, and their children, Finley and Cohen; his parents, Allen and Sharleanne Jones; his brothers, Jeff (Cindy Knox) Jones and Todd (Kimberly) Jones and their daughters Reagan and Avery. He is further survived by sisters-in-law and their families, LuAnn (Tim) Luedtke, Sue Curtis (Mike Magnuson); nieces and nephews, Steve (Jill) Luedtke and their daughters, Joanna and Emma, Mike (Aviva) Luedtke and their children, Makayla and Justin, Elliott Wellnitz and Lizzie Wellnitz. He is also survived by his best friend, Lonnie Alsteens; aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends and dear neighbors. We will all miss the "Master Griller" and the neighbors will miss the sweet smell of his BBQ all year round. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beth and Ken Curtis as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. Brian was looking forward to spending pool time this summer with his grandchildren Finley and Cohen!
Special thanks to UW Health Neurology Physicians, Mercy Hospital 4th Floor staff, Doctors Bean and Dahbur, Mercy East Pharmacy and Agrace Hospice for making his end-of-life journey peaceful. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Craig High School Sunshine Senders, 401 S Randall Ave., Janesville, WI 53545 for a scholarship to be given to students affected by MS or Parkinson's, or Agrace Hospice, Janesville.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville with a time of remembrance to follow at Noon on Saturday, February 4th at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at a later date in the Emerald Gove Cemetery.
The Jones family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.