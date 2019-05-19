April 11, 1998 - May 4, 2019

Rosemount, MN -- Brett Ryan Urban, age 21, of Rosemount, MN passed away May 4, 2019 after a fall. Brett was a joyful blessing to all who knew him. He loved Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Dora, and SpongeBob, and the Menard's jingle. He played Duck Duck Goose every chance he could, and was always smiling or laughing.

He is survived by his parents, Todd and Weezie (Shaft) Urban; brothers, Marcus and Michael; sisters: Bailley, Piper, and Sawyer Murray; niece, Eliza; grandparents, Bob and Joan Urban, of Milton, WI, and Susie Shaft, of Grand Forks, ND. Loved dearly by special aunt and uncle, Kristie and Greg Cook; and cousins, Abbey and Allison; as well as many other aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Brett is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Ronde); uncle, Don Schmidt; and grandparents, Gordon and Betty Ronde.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 4455 S. Robert Tr. Eagan, MN. Memorial Visitation 5 p.m. to 8p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at White Funeral Home Apple Valley, 14560 Pennock Ave. Apple Valley, MN, with visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment: St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Farmington MN. Brett's joy will continue in others through the blessing of organ donation. Brett loved riding his adapted bike, so, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Roughrider AMBUCS, 3616 Stonewall Dr., Bismarck, ND 58503, a program that makes and donates therapeutic tricycles for people with disabilities nationwide. www.roughriderambucs.wixsite.com/bismarck/donate. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com