December 8, 1965 - February 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Brent Scott Boehlke, age 53, of Janesville, WI passed on Monday, February 11, 2019, of injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Brent was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 8, 1965, the son of Carl and Karen (Hoffman) Boehlke. He graduated from Racine Horlick High School and UW Parkside. Brent married Erica Acuff on July 17, 1999. He was employed as a Probation and Parole Officer by the State of Wisconsin for the past 26 years. Brent was also employed as an instructor in the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Academy at Blackhawk Technical College, and worked part-time for REM. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He especially enjoyed camping up north with his family. Brent had also been active with the Civil Air Patrol.

Survivors include, his wife, Erica; four children: Regan, Claudia, Damon, Brooklyn, all of Janesville; his mother, Karen Boehlke of Reedsburg, WI; his brother, Craig (Rebecca) Boehlke of Baraboo, WI; his brother-in-law, Ronald Stopczynski of South Bend, IN; his mother-in-law, Sally Acuff of Madison, WI; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bradley and Elizabeth Acuff of San Diego, CA, Addie (Jeremy) Acuff Pittman of West Memphis, AR; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Brent was preceded in death by his father, Carl Boehlke; and his sister, Renee Stopczynski.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St. Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 15th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boehlke children's education fund, c/o Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Rd., Janesville, WI 53545