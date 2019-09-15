August 30, 2019 - September 9, 1980

South Beloit, IL -- Brent Richard Lowe, age 38, of S. Beloit, IL, passed away at home on Friday, August 30, 2019. Brent was born on September 9, 1980 in Janesville, the son of Diana Lynn Purdy-Brown and Bradley Richard Lowe. He attended schools in Nededah, Janesville, Beloit, and in California. Brent was employed by Delong Company, and J & W Transfer. He married Kimberly Ann Hensel on May 25, 2014. Brent was a Packer fan, and an outdoorsman, and loved camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, jetskiing, and ATVing, and racing at short tracks from Jefferson and Rockford Speedway.

Brent was survived by wife, Kimberly; stepchildren, Joseph Kugel and Breanna Hensel-Coates; father, Bradley; stepmother, Theresa Ard; grandfathers, Richard Lowe and Darrel Purdy; brothers: Brandon, David, and Daniel Lowe, and Jeffery Hanson; sisters, Shawna Moulton, Emily Lowe, Janelle Brown; a special niece, Kenzi Ward; dear friend, Charlie Frisch and Jimmy Robinson; and many more friends and family members. He is predeceased by cousin, Shannon Purdy; uncle, Kriss Lowe; brother, Andrew Hanson; grandmothers, Joan Purdy and Marlene Lowe; mother, Diana; and uncles, Gary and Mark Purdy.

We will be having a celebration of life at a later date.