September 21, 1952 - January 13, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Brent A. Kepp, of Whitewater, WI passed away on January 13, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison due to complications to a recent diagnosis of AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Lynne was by his side. Brent was born in Edgerton, WI on September 21, 1952, the son of LeRoy and Margery (Bretzman) Kepp. Brent was a graduate of Whitewater High School and also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Brent recently retired from Lloyd's Plumbing & Heating, where as a Master Plumber he co-owned and operated this family business with his brother-in-law, Lloyd La Reau, also a Master Plumber. In the 40 plus years, he made close relationships with those he worked with, indeed his second family.
In the summer months, Brent enjoyed being outdoors, working the landscape around his home that he and Lynne derived much pleasure from. All who knew him would agree that he was an analytical thinker and there wasn't any problem he couldn't solve, whether he was at home or at work. He was also an avid reader with knowledge in many areas. He was passionate about ancient Indian civilizations. He made many friends in the archaeological societies that he joined.
Brent is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynne; his sisters, Sharon La Reau of Harshaw, WI, and Wendy McConnell of Whitewater, WI; his brother, Michael Kepp of Chandler, AZ; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Lloyd La Reau and David McConnell and his sister-in-law, Garnet Kepp.
A private celebration of Brent's life will be held at a later date. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in Brent's name to Echo Inc., a non-profit organization in Janesville, WI, dedicated to helping those in need.
