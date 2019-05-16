September 4, 1975 - May 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Brent A. Burdick, age 43, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1975 in St. Charles, IL, the son of James and Laura (Peterson) Burdick. Brent was a life-long Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed his nights out with various Janesville leagues, especially dart night (which he was pretty good at.) Those who met him knew immediately they had a friend for life. He enjoyed most attending his children's sporting events, and of course taking them to concerts as Brent was an avid fan of all music, and instilled this in his children. Brent's kind heart and free spirit will always live on with his family and friends. He will be remembered as our beloved father, son, brother, grandson, and friend.

Brent is survived by his children: Dillon, Caura, Carissa, and Teegan Burdick; parents, Jim (Joan) Burdick and Laura (Jim) Eagan; sister, Amanda (Nick) Cady; grandfathers, William Burdick and James (Joyce) Peterson; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Shirley Burdick; and maternal grandmother, Peggy Peterson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

"If I leave here tomorrow/ Would you still remember me?"