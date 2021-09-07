Brenda Vermillion

Janesville, WI - Brenda K. Vermillion, 74, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at SSM St. Mary - Janesville. She was born August 25, 1947, in Richland Center, WI to the late Donald and Lorraine (Markley) Couey, Jr. Brenda graduated from Ft. Atkinson High School. On October 15, 1966, she married Bruce L. Vermillion in Ft. Atkinson, WI.
Brenda was an office manager for the Whitcomb-Lynch-Overton Funeral Home, retiring from there in September 2003. She was also an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she was an office manager and very active with the Super Seniors with Sr. Jan. You could also find her as the kitchen coordinator for a number of years with the Rock Aqua Jays. Most of all though Brenda was a very giving woman who always thought of others first.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 54 years Bruce Vermillion; two sons: Richard Vermillion and Robert (Courtney) Vermillion: grandchildren: Dane Vermillion and Aymann Assad; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorraine; brother Richard Couey and an infant brother.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Rd, Janesville, with Pastor David Bergelin presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to time of service at church on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, rural Ft. Atkinson. Memorials are appreciated to Mt. Calvary Church Building Fund. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Brenda's family.
A special thank you to all the family and friends who have been supporting us through this trying time.
