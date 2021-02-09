August 26, 1967 - February 4, 2021
Rockford, IL - Brenda K. Quade, 53, passed away on February 4, 2021, due to complications from cancer. Born August 26, 1967, in Janesville, WI, she was the daughter of Gerald (deceased) and Diane (Runaas) Quade. She was employed for 19 years by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office. During her tenure, Brenda served as the First Chair of the Domestic Violence Unit and then the First Chair of the Juvenile Delinquency Unit prior to being promoted to Deputy State's Attorney overseeing the Misdemeanor Unit. Over the years, Brenda loved mentoring many young lawyers. During her time in Rockford, Brenda enjoyed walks and art outings and Rockford Ice Hog games with friends, biking to and from work, participating in or assisting with local races, and most importantly, playing and caring for her beloved Jack Russell, Sammy, as well as doting on friends' dogs and pet therapy dogs, both at work and while in the hospital (pre-COVID). Brenda graduated in 1996 from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a B.A. in Theater and in 1998 from the College of St. Catherine with a B.A. in Philosophy and Applied Ethics. After working for the College of St. Catherine, she applied and was admitted to Drake University Law School where she obtained her J.D. in 2001. Brenda has excelled in theater and law all her life, with theatrical roles in 4-H, high school, and college productions as well as the Legal Follies show in Rockford. Brenda gave the graduation address at her high school and law school graduation. Her law career started early with award-winning showings in high school and college mock trial at local, state, and national contests, culminating in being a National Mock Trial Team member in 2000 and 2001. Her family and friends will remember her wicked sense of humor, generous spirit, sense of adventure, and her love of high-heeled shoes, and the Green Bay Packers.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Diane (Runaas) Quade; her sister, Beth (Quade) Peck and brother-in-law, Bob Peck, and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many good friends.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St. Roscoe, IL 61073 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rockford Rescue Mission in Brenda's name. COVID procedures are in place with both mask and social distancing requirements. The service will be available to view on our YouTube channel following the service. Link will be provided on our website. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com