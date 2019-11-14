January 27, 1949 - November 8, 2019

Pensacola, FL -- Brenda Jean Wopat-Holder, age 70, of Pensacola, FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019, at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born January 27, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in Portland, TX in 1967. She married Marvin Wopat, Jr. on May 11, 1968, and moved to Janesville, WI. While raising their 3 children, Brenda was able to complete her Nursing Degree. She worked in the Healthcare field at various facilities until her retirement in 2016. She met her soulmate, Rick, and moved to Florida, where they were married on August 5, 2017. Brenda enjoyed the warm weather, white sand beaches, and spending time at their pool. She was an avid reader, enjoying camping and spending time with family. She was known as the life of the party, and was always up for the next adventure.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Rick Holder; her children: Janice Dillinder (Rodney Brown), Matthew (Darcy) Wopat, and Michael Wopat (Sarah Hull); her grandchildren: Jenna, Ethan, Jobey, Brittany, Brooke, Bria, Ariel, Michael, Lucas, Mitchell, and Marcus; her step-father, Franklin (Carol) Kirby; her siblings: Bobby (Karen) New, Frank (Debra) Kirby, Jeannette (Jimmy) Cox, Clay Kirby, and Keith Sampson; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie M. Redman; brother, James L. Angus; and her beloved dog, Roxie.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service following.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com