April 3, 1989 - September 8, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Brandon R. Clift, age 30, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in a work accident. He was born in Janesville on April 3, 1989, the son of Marshall "Marty" and Barbara (Briggs) Clift and was a 2007 graduate of Edgerton High School. Brandon married the love of his life, Nicole E. Broitzman on July 24, 2019 in Janesville. Being the great uncle he was, Brandon's biggest dream was to have his own child, a dream which came true when he and Nicole welcomed their daughter, Morgan, on August 26, 2019. He was a loving husband and proud father. He loved to work! He began working in the excavating business with McKnight Excavating in Milton and later for Parisi Construction in Madison. For the past year, Brandon operated his own excavating company, Clift Excavating. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was always found helping and doing favors for all of his friends and family. Brandon will be lovingly remembered for his radiant smile and great sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking and smoking meats, farming with his dad, and playing in volleyball leagues. His life was perfect and couldn't be any better!

He is survived by his wife and newborn daughter, Nicole and Morgan; his parents, Barbara Briggs of Madison and Marty Clift of Edgerton; three siblings: Matt (Amber) Clift of Edgerton, Adam (Theresa Keller) Clift, and Andrea (Ben) Bowers of Janesville; his grandparents: Donna Briggs of Janesville; Larry and Jane Clift of Milton; mother-in-law, Deb Broitzman of Janesville; father-in-law, Larry Broitzman of Monroe; two brothers-in-law, Greg Broitzman of Janesville, and Matt (Angie) Broitzman of Milton; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Briggs.

A Celebration of Brandon's Life will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERIVCE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Pastor Mike Ligman will conclude with a prayer at 1 p.m. and then a Sharing of Memories will follow. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Milton. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to Brandon's family. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com