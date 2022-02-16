Edgerton, WI - Brandon L. Fidler, age 49, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. He was born in Hawthorne, CA on March 2, 1972, the son of Jonathan and LaDonna (McDuffee) Fidler. Brandon enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he served his country proudly from 1989 until 1997. He married Cathy L. Krohn on November 19, 2010, in Paducah, KY. Brandon worked as a truck driver for Caledonia Haulers. He was an outgoing person. He enjoyed music, traveling, golfing and fishing.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Cathy; four children: Zoey Fidler, Makayla Penyak, Brittney Penyak and Jonathan Penyak; mother, LaDonna Fidler of Janesville; father, Jonathan Fidler of Prairie du Chien; brother, Pat (Kristi) Fidler of Edgerton; niece, Kortney; nephew, Gaven; aunts; uncles; in-laws; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with Full Military Honors concluding at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
