Delavan, WI - Bradley W. Grabow, age 58, of Delavan passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at home. He was born in Elkhorn on March 25, 1963 to Ronald and Billie June (Schultz) Grabow. Brad graduated from DDHS in 1981. He attended UW-Madison on a football scholarship and was a 3 year lettermen playing outside linebacker for the Badgers. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1985 with a Degree in Physical Education. Brad was united in marriage to Joni Cali on August 26, 1990 in Fontana. He was the owner operator of State Farm Insurance in Delavan for many years. Brad coached football at DDHS and with the Delavan Red Devils.
Brad is survived by his wife, Joni; a son, Elliott (Rachel Nordentoft) Grabow, of Delavan; three granddaughters, Elle, Rory, and Ilah; his mother Billie June, of Delavan; two sisters, Suzanne (Thomas) Polzin, of Delavan, and Roxanne (Kevin) Armstrong, of Delavan; a brother, Marcus (Kate) Grabow, of Delavan; father and mother in law, Vito and LeeAnn Cali; sister-in-law, Vicki (Dave) Zwieg, of Elkhorn; brother-in-law, Phil (Debbie) Cali, of IL; nieces and nephews, Philip (Shey) Zwieg, Danielle Zwieg, Vito Cali, Maria Cali, Leana Cali, David (Jill) Polzin, Kyle (Bailey) Polzin, Eric (Emily) Polzin, Kelly Armstrong, Megan (Anthony) Garcia, Emily (Zach) Karbash, Seth Grabow, Luke (Cassie) Perepell, Drew Perepell, and Kali Perepell; and his beloved dog, Sami.
Brad is preceded in death by his father, Ronald; grandparents, Melvin and Leona Grabow, and William and Josephine Schultz; and an infant sister, Jillianne.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M - 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter or to Brad's family which they will use towards the DDHS Athletic Program. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
