Bradley T. "Brad" Jester

August 17, 1956 - April 26, 2023

Beloit, WI - Bradley Thomas Jester, age 66, passed away on April 26, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born August 17, 1956, to Jack and Delores Jester (Saucerman) in Kenosha, WI. Brad attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1975. Brad married Anne Olson on October 6, 1975. He was loved by many, misunderstood by some, but always helped others in need. He worked for the Beloit Corporation, as a talented machinist, for over 15 years before losing his eyesight. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was especially proud of his time in the Boy Scouts. He earned his Eagle Scout badge, camped in the dead of winter, and canoed level five rapids, amongst many other outdoor adventures. Brad was a gearhead, he loved working on cars, and he could fix just about anything. It wasn't always pretty but it always worked. He loved sports, whether it was cheering on the Cincinnati Reds (Johnnie Bench and Pete "Charlie Hustle" Rose) or watching his beloved Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers, again!

To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Jester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.