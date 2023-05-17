Bradley T. "Brad" Jester

Beloit, WI - Bradley Thomas Jester, age 66, passed away on April 26, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born August 17, 1956, to Jack and Delores Jester (Saucerman) in Kenosha, WI. Brad attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1975. Brad married Anne Olson on October 6, 1975. He was loved by many, misunderstood by some, but always helped others in need. He worked for the Beloit Corporation, as a talented machinist, for over 15 years before losing his eyesight. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was especially proud of his time in the Boy Scouts. He earned his Eagle Scout badge, camped in the dead of winter, and canoed level five rapids, amongst many other outdoor adventures. Brad was a gearhead, he loved working on cars, and he could fix just about anything. It wasn't always pretty but it always worked. He loved sports, whether it was cheering on the Cincinnati Reds (Johnnie Bench and Pete "Charlie Hustle" Rose) or watching his beloved Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers, again!
He is survived by his two children, Matthew (Stephanie) Jester and Jamie Jester (Chris Evans); grandchildren, Grayson Evans, Olivia Jester, Judah Jester; his sister Tammie Lyons, brother Bill Jester, and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anne, and his parents and grandparents.
The family would like to thank Beloit Health System for their compassionate care for Brad and helping the family navigate end of life care in a way that honored Brad's wishes.
Brad's memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 20, 2023, in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.