June 11, 1971 - February 10, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Bradley Scott Burkett, age 48, of Janesville passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Brad was born on June 11, 1971 at Mercy Hospital, the son of Dale and Jean (Scott) Burkett of Milton, WI. As a young boy growing up in Janesville, Brad always liked to be outdoors. One summer, he actually wore the tires off his small riding toy on the sidewalk in front of the family home on Roosevelt Ave. Brad attended Janesville schools, Jackson Elementary, Edison Jr. High School, and graduated from Craig High School. While in school, he was a member of the wrestling teams at Edison and Craig. He was an excellent swimmer and took life-saving courses at the YMCA. Being very talented, he took lessons and learned to play the piano, and even had a short recital at the Janesville Mall. Brad was in the Cub Scouts, Webelos and Boy Scouts and earned many badges along the way. He was able to join Troop 506 on a trip to the Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in New Mexico in the 1970's. Brad resided in Janesville his entire life, except for a few years in the late 1990's when he lived in the Denver, CO area, where he worked at various jobs. When he returned to Wisconsin, he worked for home-siding contractors before working at a local plastic forming company. He was also employed by Seneca Foods, and most recently worked for Simmons Mattress Company in Janesville.

Brad is survived by his parents, Dale and Jean Burkett of Janesville; his younger brother, Brent who also lives in Janesville; Brad's fiancee, Vickie Sorenson; and a special person in Brad's life, Vickie's 4 year old grandson, Kal, who resides with them.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com