May 26, 1948 - January 28, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Bradley Brown passed away at age 71, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. Bradley Kyle Brown was born May 26, 1948, to William Brown and Frances Smith. A graduate of St. Andrews School, Brad attended Delavan-Darien High School where he excelled at football, basketball and baseball and was able to remember exact details about specific games almost 60 years later! After high school, Brad enlisted in the US Army and was a member of the 8th Special Forces Group (Green Berets). On September 7, 1968, Brad married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Danielson, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. He graduated from UW-Whitewater and was employed by Sta-Rite Industries and Micro Precision in Delavan. In retirement, Brad enjoyed playing golf, hunting, traveling with his family and sharing his love of fishing and shooting craps with his granddaughters.

Brad is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patsy; their daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Best of Woodstock, Vermont; son Greg (Michael Copping) of Bangkok, Thailand; two above-average granddaughters, Mackenzie Best, Socorro, New Mexico, and Kylie Best, Brest, France; and one very spoiled granddog, Olive.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to UW Hospitals and Agrace Hospice of Janesville for the excellent care.