Bradley Kessler

January 2, 1980 - September 25, 2020
Janesville, WI- Bradley Allan Kessler, age 40, of Janesville, WI passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, on Friday, September 25, 2020. Brad was born on January 2, 1980 in Janesville, WI, to Jeff and Chris (Wolff) Kessler. While Brad recently started a new job in Fort Myers, FL, he was well-known for years of car detailing. Some of Brad's interests and hobbies over the years included working out, riding his crotch rocket, playing pool and softball, and caring for his reptiles. Brad's best qualities were his ability to make people smile and show everyone how to live life to the fullest, a motto he truly embodied.
In November of 2019, Brad and his fiancée, Michele, moved to Florida, a place they always wanted to live. In his time there, he enjoyed visiting the ocean, riding his Harley, and exploring new restaurants. Michele and Brad shared true love and together they were living their best life. One of Brad's proudest moments was when he became an Uncle to Olivia, and 8 years later to Zoey. Together, Brad and Olivia shared an interest in fitness, and finished an 8k run together last April. Both Olivia and Zoey will forever remember how proud he was to be their uncle and how much love he had for them.
Brad's laugh was contagious, and will be missed more than he knows. Lovingly know as "Bad Brad" his memory will be carried on in the hearts of his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Chris Kessler; his younger sister, Nikkole (Kevin) Schober; nieces Olivia and Zoey Schober; his fiancée, Michele Henze; several aunts; uncles and cousins; and his favorite pets: Zeke and Thor (bearded dragons), Maximus (lizard), and Rocky (snake). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Hazel (Powers) Wolff.
In lieu of formal funeral services, a socially distanced Celebration of Life will be held outside of Brad's parents residence located at 1703 Myra Avenue, Janesville, WI 53548 on Saturday, October 10th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The family is graciously accepting donations to assist in bringing Brad home and can be made at https://gf.me/u/y2ujwx or by searching "Bring Brad Kessler Home" on www.gofundme.com.