Bradley Kaderly

Brodhead, WI - Bradley J. Kaderly, age 39, passed away on Thursday November 11, 2021. He was born October 27, 1982 to John and Tammy (Fowler) Kaderly. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 2000. During high school he was a member of the FFA and received a national award and the Boy Scouts, having earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Brad started his law enforcement career working at the Juvenile Detention Center in Rock County then he worked for the Green County Sheriff's Department. Since 2005 he has worked for the Rock County Sherriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff. He was involved with the recreation safety team and he was also a recreational safety instructor. In his free time, he enjoyed riding ATV's, snowmobiling, canoeing, rafting, and spending time at the cabin.
Brad is survived by his parents, Tammy (Mike) Clark of Brodhead and Jack (Laurie Williams) Kaderly of Janesville; brothers, Greg (Brooke) Kaderly and Brian Clark; nieces and nephews, Parker, Blake, and Tessa; maternal grandmother, Mary Hafen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Hafen; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Kaderly; sister, Tabitha Kaderly in infancy.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 18 ,2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home in Monroe, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 am Thursday until the time of service, at the church.
Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
