November 3, 1956 - April 28, 2023 Ontario, WI - Bradley G. Valentine, 66, of rural Ontario, Wisconsin, passed away at his home Friday, April 28, 2023.
He was born November 3, 1956 to Gene and Elizabeth (Woltjer) Valentine in Willmar, Minnesota. He served four years in the Navy. Bradley was joined in marriage to Denise Petty on April 12, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The majority of his career was spent working for Gilman Engineering. He worked there for 28 years and through several of the company's name changes and changing of hands. In 1996 he purchased his ideal property near Ontario in Vernon County. Then in 2013 he built his dream home, where he lived with his beloved wife until his passing.
Bradley's greatest passion in his life was his family. He was cherished by his wife, and was extremely proud of his sons and the lives they built. He loved and spoiled his grandchildren. Bradley fully enjoyed his property and took every opportunity to hunt on it. An avid outdoorsman, he hunted, fished, gardened, and everything else.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Denise, his sons Jeremy (Sara) Valentine and Matthew Valentine, his two grandchildren Brooke Valentine and Mason Valentine, a sister Sandra Valentine, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Nanette Jensen and Cindy Valentine.
There will be a gathering of family and friends Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12:00 noon with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to The American Cancer Society or The National Kidney Foundation are greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank UW Madison, and Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital Hillsboro for their continued kindness and care.