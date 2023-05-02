Bradley G. Valentine

November 3, 1956 - April 28, 2023 Ontario, WI - Bradley G. Valentine, 66, of rural Ontario, Wisconsin, passed away at his home Friday, April 28, 2023.

He was born November 3, 1956 to Gene and Elizabeth (Woltjer) Valentine in Willmar, Minnesota. He served four years in the Navy. Bradley was joined in marriage to Denise Petty on April 12, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona.