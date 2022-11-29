Bradley F. "Brad" Roethler

June 23, 1988 - November 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Bradley F. Roethler, 34, of Janesville and formerly Beloit passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2022 in his home. Brad was born on June 23, 1988 to Dan and Julie (Gaffey) Roethler, arriving mere minutes after his twin brother, Alex, with whom Brad shared an incredibly close bond. Brad was born with spina bifida and spent the majority of his first year in the hospital, enduring many surgeries and scary moments before finally coming home. Brad's childhood was filled with love and joy, and he especially loved going to school. Brad's family would like to thank the teachers and aides who made Brad's school years some of the best years of his life. Brad graduated from Turner in 2009, and in 2012 he started attending Community Connections, a Catholic Charities day program for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Community Connections helped Brad become more independent and outgoing, and Brad's family is grateful to all the workers who loved and supported Brad. In 2013, Brad won the Catholic Charities President's Award for his positive attitude at Community Connections, and was recognized at a banquet in Middleton that the family will never forget. In 2016, Brad moved into a group home in Janesville run by REM Wisconsin. Brad's family would also like to thank all of the people who took care of Brad and turned the Savannah and Cumberland houses into homes for Brad.