Evansville, WI - EVANSVILLE - Bradley Allen Shoemaker, 66, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on November 13, 2022. He was born June 25, 1956, the son of Arthur H. and Marilyn E. (Fenn) Shoemaker.
Brad married his high school sweetheart, Julie Knappenberger, on April 22, 1978. Together they shared many years of enjoying muscle cars and bluegrass music. While the family jokes about his Cub Cadet and Stihl Trimmer collection, his favorite toys were always the muscle cars, especially a GTO Judge or AMC Rebel Machine.
Throughout the years Brad worked at Prent Corporation, Varco Pruden, Baker Manufacturing, Jefferson Midstate Auto Auction, Evansville Auto Auction, and owned a mowing business.
Brad loved attending annual family reunions, Badger State tractor pulls, car shows, the Rock River Thresheree, Rockford Speedway, sporting and school events for his grandchildren. He took pride in his lawn and enjoyed mowing several local cemeteries for years. He was a proud family man who loved spending time with his family. Brad thought the world of many people and made an impact on everyone he met. He had a way of making you feel special and he truly cared about everyone he knew.
Brad was preceded in death by his father and hero, Arthur Shoemaker, mother-in-law Marguerite
Knappenger, father-in-law, Ralph Knappenberger; brother-in-laws Bill Boyette and Guy Knappenberger Nelson; and beloved dog, Lola. He is survived by his wife, Julie, his daughter, Amanda Vingum; sons Russell (Kelli) Shoemaker and Michael (Miranda) Shoemaker. His most precious grandchildren; Mason, Margo, Bailee, Kenslee, Tiernan, Vaida, Kipley, Bradley and Rebecca; his mother, Marilyn; Brothers; Brent (Renea) Shoemaker, Leslie (Diana) Shoemaker, Anthony (Jenny) Shoemaker; sister, Rebecca (Duane) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Susan Boyette and Arlene Nelson; brother-in-law, Dan Hazlett, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially his closest friend Steve Roberts and cousin Hal Shoemaker.
A special thank you to all the nurses and medical staff at UW Hospital and Fresenius Kidney Care who cared for Brad over the years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Magnolia Advent Christian Church with Pastor Tom Moe officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the start of services. A luncheon will be held after the funeral service at the Magnolia Townhall across the street from the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses. www.wardhurtley.com
II Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.