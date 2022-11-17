Bradley Allen Shoemaker

June 25, 1956 - November 13, 2022

Evansville, WI - EVANSVILLE - Bradley Allen Shoemaker, 66, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on November 13, 2022. He was born June 25, 1956, the son of Arthur H. and Marilyn E. (Fenn) Shoemaker.