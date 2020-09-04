July 30, 1963 - August 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Bradley A. Whitford, age 57, of Janesville, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home due to complications of Scleroderma. He was born in Chicago, IL, on July 30, 1963, the son of Monte and Karen (Fazel) Whitford. Brad married Jessica Jo Upham on March 11, 1995 at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Brad owned and operated B & M Electric Inc. in Janesville. He especially loved being the electrician of the Rock County Fair for the past 30 years. Brad and Jessica loved going camping, and enjoyed the company of friends and family. He loved the Chicago Cubs, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. Auto racing was a huge part of Brad's life, he was part of many championship racing teams. In his younger years, he was active in the youth group at Trinity Episcopal Church. Brad will be remembered for his smile and great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jessica; his parents, Monte and Karen Whitford of Janesville; three siblings: Wayne Whitford and Kim Whitford both of Janesville, and Penny Christianson of Waunakee; three nieces: Lexi, Hailey, and Addison; his sweet baby girl dogs, Lumen and Rheostat; his mother-in-law, Karolyn Upham; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Charlotte Whitford, and Howard and Marge Brown; father-in-law, Tom Upham; and his beloved dog, Romex.
A Celebration of His Life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the BUCKHORN SUPPER CLUB, 11802 N. Charley Bluff Rd., Milton, WI. The family is being assisted by the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. For online condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Jessica would like to thank the Huppert family for their love and support. Special thanks to Dr. Al Reinicke, DPM for care and friendship. Mercy Hospice at Home, Mercy Health System doctors, nurse and support staff in Podiatry, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Rheumatology, Ophthalmology, TCC, and Outpatient Surgery.