Brad Cantwell

Janesville, WI - Brad Eugene Cantwell, 72, passed away at home on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born April 9, 1949, in Janesville to the late John and Lillian (Getz) Cantwell. Brad was a Class of 1967 graduate of Janesville High School then went on to study art at the UW-Rock and UW- Madison. Ultimately, Brad made the decision to work at GM in Janesville which lasted 40 years where he would retire from doing inspections on the paint line. His love for art though never faded and he was a lifetime artist. He also was a music aficionado.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia (Pake) Cantwell, whom he married on July 4, 1970 at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville; a dedicated father to three children: Jessica Pergolski (David), Alexander Cantwell (Anna), and Martina Lis (Erik); a dedicated grandfather to four grandchildren: Orion and Lillian Pergolski and Jack and Isabell Cantwell. He is further survived by his siblings: Ronnie Cantwell (Pauline), and Keith Cantwell (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lilllian; and brother Randy Cantwell (Beth).
A Celebration of Life for Brad will be held on November 28, 2021 with a location and other details to be determined. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting Brad's family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family and for future details.
