Darien, WI -- Brad A. Dodge, 58 of Darien, WI, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 15, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Harold and Pearl (Brown) Dodge. Brad was united in marriage to Mary "Carrie" Guiler on September 20, 1986 in Delavan, WI. Brad worked as a carpenter throughout his life, and most recently in maintenance at the Abbey Resort for 13 years. He enjoyed spending time up at the cabin, whether it be fishing or snowmobiling. He was avid NASCAR, Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Brad was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and uncle to his family, and was always willing to help when Carrie volunteered him.

Brad is survived by his three children: Nolan (Kenzie), Carly and Cassidy Dodge; his mother, Pearl Dodge; four siblings: Jim Dodge, Gail Termaat, Jack (Debbie) Dodge, Bob (Virginia) Dodge; his father-in-law, Robert Guiler; many nieces; nephews; extended family; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carrie; father, Harold Dodge; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Guiler.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan, WI, with Pastor Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Church. Interment will be at Darien Cemetery in Darien, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to Brad A. Dodge Trust, First National Bank and Trust, 218 N Walworth St. Darien, WI 53114. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Dodge Family completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.