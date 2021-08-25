lafayette, WI - Bonny M. Amon, 92, of Elkhorn, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home.
Born in West Allis, Wisconsin on May 30, 1929, she was the daughter of Ellis and Mary (nee Sot) Smith. Her early life was spent in West Allis, until moving to Elkhorn at age 16, where she graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1948. On April 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ken Amon. They had been married for 71 years and resided in Elkhorn.
Bonny was a homemaker and member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Spring Prairie/Lafayette Homemakers Club. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.
Bonny is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ken; children, Michael Amon and Jolyne (Mark) Heinen; five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Home Helpers and Aurora at Home Hospice for their exceptional care of Bonny.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Doris Reinke Research Center; PO Box 273 Elkhorn, WI 53121;
Services for Bonny will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
