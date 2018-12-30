July 10, 1941 - December 24, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Bonnie S. Myers, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 24, 2018. She was born on July 10, 1941 in Negaunee, MI. Bonnie was married to her loving husband, Michael F. Myers in Ishpeming, MI, where they resided for the next 4 years. Bonnie earned her Bachelor Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and utilized her education in the medical field for many years. Bonnie also worked as a substitute teacher in the Janesville schools, as well as volunteering with the Janesville Literacy Council. Bonnie and her husband Michael were actively involved in the Janesville Little Theatre for more than 30 years. Bonnie is remembered for her generous nature to those in need.
She is survived by her four children: Jeanne Myers, Leslie (Tim) Campbell, Michael S. (Jill) Myers, and Elizabeth (Andy) Marsden; 12 grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Michael in 2011.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Janesville Literacy Council. For online obituary and condolences, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
