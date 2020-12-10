November 19, 1939 - December 4, 2020
Milton, WI - Bonnie Mae (Schumacher) Ryder, age 81, gained her angel wings on December 4, 2020, at home. She was born November 19, 1939, to Virginia (Abernathy) and Elwayne Fancher in Marshfield, WI. Unable to care for her, she was adopted to Henry and Adah (Hendrickson) Schumacher of Milton, WI at the age of 2. Bonnie graduated from Milton Senior High in 1957. After graduation, she worked at Mercy Hospital kitchen and Woolworths. She later worked at Schmidt's Department Store and Syngenta Seeds. She met the love of her life, Michael John Ryder, at Ace High Roller Rink where they enjoyed dance skating. They were married September 1, 1960, at St. Patrick Church in Janesville, WI. Mike and Bonnie, "The Bickersons", rehashed the same arguments over and over, but they never went to bed mad. Bonnie was a member of TOPS forever (1974-2017), St Patrick's Choir, St Mary's Choir, and St. Martha's Circle. She was a Boy Scout and a Girl Scout leader. She kept herself busy with crafts, cards, and casinos. She loved watching the birds outside the window and game shows. She had many close and wonderful friends. Bonnie had the gift of gab. If she called you on the phone, you better have an hour. She also was quite talented at messing up a story, which was surprising because she had a great memory and told many stories about her childhood.
Bonnie is survived by her sweetheart, Mike, and 5 children: Brenda (Richard) Mathews of Milton, WI, Michelle (Douglas) McGarvie of Gladstone, MO, Daniel (Debra) Ryder or Janesville, WI, Doreen Ryder of Merrill, WI, and David Ryder of Milton, WI. She also left behind 11 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren whom she loved dearly, as well as many special friends and relatives. Bonnie was preceded in death by her biological and adoptive parents; sister, June (Schumacher) McCann; brother, Robert Schumacher; and 2 biological sisters.
A service will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks go to her "Angels", Patti Igo, Mary Kapheim, Nurse Traci and the other staff at Mercy Home Health, and the staff at Agrace Hospice. Without their help, Bonnie would have lived out her days alone in a nursing facility.