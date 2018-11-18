April 30, 1944 - November 12, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Bonnie M. Falkowski, 74, of Evansville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 12, 2018. She was born April 30, 1944 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Earle K. and Lila G. (Quaman) Sypher. Married to Ron Falkowski. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of Evansville, WI. Bonnie was full of life all of her days. She had a joyful and infectious spirit about her, and was a blessing to all her family and friends. She was a faithful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Above all else, she was an earnest and faithful sister in Christ. She loved God with all of her heart, soul, mind and spirit. She was the aroma of Christ to God. Later in life she made her home in Evansville, WI, where she volunteered at the Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Oak Grove Church and served many of her "senior" friends by providing them transportation to and from medical appointments, the pharmacy or grocery store. She also led small-group discipleship studies with senior saints. Bonnie also loved to just plain have a good time with many her friends! She invested whole-heartedly in the lives of many, and was loved by many. Even though she was beset with many health issues late in life, Bonnie was steadfast to live out all of her days for the benefit of her beloved grandsons, Darion and Andrew.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Sypher; grandsons, Darion Ellenbecker and Andrew Falkowski. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Ron; brother, Earle Sypher Jr.; son, Mark Falkowski.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20 at Oak Grove Church, 101 West Church St, Evansville, WI. Burial in Willwood Burial Park, Rockford, IL. Per Bonnie's wishes, Cremation Rites were accorded. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
