Kenosha, WI - Bonnie Lynn Oppermann, age 60 of Kenosha, WI went to be in heaven with Jesus on Saturday, October 22, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born August 23, 1962 to Warner "Bill" and Lois (nee Lang) Oppermann Jr.
Bonnie was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI. Bonnie was a graduate of Jefferson High School.
She leaves a daughter, Jodi Cappel (Tony) of Elkhorn, her mother and step-father Lois and John Ladien of Jefferson, brother Dale (Karleen) Oppermann of Jefferson, nieces Andrea (Marcus) Grasenick of Wauwatosa, and Audrey (Kody) Schlicht of Wauwatosa, nephew Alex (Jessie) Oppermann and great-nieces Claire, Hayden and Skylar Oppermann of Slinger.
Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Warner "Bill" Oppermann Jr. and grandparents Paul and Dorothy Lang and Warner and Edith Oppermann Sr.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church 1101 Logan Street Lake Geneva, WI at 11:00AM. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00AM. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
