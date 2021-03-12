September 11, 1943 - February 19, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Bonnie (Loveland) Schumacher sadly passed away on February 19, 2021, from cancer. She was a resident of Fairhaven in Whitewater. Born to Arnold and Leona Loveland, on September 11, 1943, she was raised in Monroe, WI. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom. She loved playing bingo with family and friends, displaying many good luck charms and pictures of grandkids. Bonnie will surely be missed by many.
She is survived by three sisters: Cheryl, Linda and Karen. Bonnie married George Trezek. Together they had four children: George Jr, (Tag) of Orangeville, IL, Danny (Mary) of Janesville, Richard of Janesville, and Sherry(Scott) Post of McGregor, ND. Later in life, Bonnie married Blain Schumacher, they had a daughter, Cary (Jay) Morgan of Orfordville, WI. There are 11 grandchildren: Danielle, Matthew, Zachary, Cody, Maria, Nickolas, Melissa, Courtney, Shannon, Chandler and Brooke; and 16 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Charlene (Ken) Searls. There will be a celebration of life this spring to be announced at a later date.