Bonnie L. (Fredricks) Peck

Janesville, WI - Bonnie L. Peck, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 31, 1928, the daughter of the late Gordon and ReBelle (Martin) Fredricks. Bonnie married Lawrence Peck on June 30, 1946, in Berlin, WI. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1993. She worked as a nurse for Mercy Hospital for many years, later providing home health care. Bonnie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing at the Chippewa Flowage, hunting, sewing, crocheting, travelling the world, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Holly Peck, Gary (Kay) Peck, and Mearl (Cheryl) Peck; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Candice Bobzien; granddaughter, Carol Peck; and her brother, Gordon (Patricia) Fredricks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Drew Olson will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH. Memorials in Bonnie's name may be made to SSM Health Hospice. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to thank the staff of SSM Home Health Hospice, especially Gabby and Paul, and also to the Physicians and nurses of SSM Health for the loving care given to Bonnie.
