Janesville, WI -- Bonnie L. Foley, age 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born in Edgerton on March 17, 1941; the daughter of Rolf and Myrleen (Kaufman) Vien. Bonnie married Gregory Foley at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton on September 7, 1963; and they were blessed with one son: Sean. Bonnie was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and went to earn her Bachelor's in nursing from UW Madison, and later a Bachelor's in early childhood education from UW Whitewater. She was a lifelong resident in the Southern Wisconsin areas (Milton, Janesville, and Fort Atkinson), and retired from the Milton School district in 2001.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Greg; son, Sean Foley; grandchildren: Lucas and Megan Foley; sister, Sue (Steve) Carlson; brother, Gary (Vickie) Vien; cousins: Elizabeth "Betsy" (Allan) Kind and Mary (Bill) Babb; and extended family and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents.
