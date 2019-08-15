October 16, 1934 - August 11, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Bonnie L. Diehl, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living. She was born in Unionville, MO on October 16, 1934, the daughter of Rueben and Frances (Payne) Meeks. She married Delbert L. Diehl on April 5, 1953 in Moline, IL and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2018. Bonnie worked as a nurse's aide at Fairhaven in Whitewater in the sixties and seventies before moving to Janesville. She served with her husband as a missionary in Poland and Australia. Bonnie absolutely loved being around her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She adored and cherished her husband and best friend, Delbert. They were married 65 years before his passing, and she only had to wait another 13 months to reunite with him. "When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! We'll get to see all the loved ones we've lost and we'll get to see all of those we read about in the Bible. To me, it will be the most exciting day of my life! I get to see my Jesus, and not just see Him, but be like Him, and that's my heart's desire."

Bonnie is survived by her three children: Rick (Kathy) Diehl, Rhonda (Edward) Rehrig, and David (Laura) Diehl; seven grandchildren: Jason (Bethany) Diehl, Barb "Nysa" Smith, Benjamin (Amber) Daniels, Christopher Diehl, Kimberly Diehl, Jamison (Angie) Diehl, and Austin (Jozzy Lang) Diehl; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rebecca Howard; parents; sister; and husband.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie requested donations be made to GPS Hope, (P.O. Box 264, Janesville, WI 53547), a ministry supporting grieving parents started after the death of her granddaughter, Becca. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com