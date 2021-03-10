Bonnie Johnson

July 11, 1960 - March 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Bonnie A. Johnson, 60, passed away at her home. She was born July 11, 1960 in Janesville, WI to John and the late Virginia (Newman) Gorski. On April 20, 1985, Bonnie married Gary Johnson in Janesville and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2015.
Bonnie worked at Seneca Foods for over 44 years where she worked along side her mom and other family members. She enjoyed scrapbooking, being a NASCAR fan, playing pools, and reading especially Stephen King novels. Her greatest joy were her nieces and nephew, whom she treated like her own children.
Bonnie is survived by her father John Gorski; siblings: John (Tammy) Gorski Jr, Rebecca (Jeff) Boness, and Jason Gorski; her nieces and nephew: Jessica (Tom Shaw) Gorski, Christopher Gorski, Brittany Gorski, Anna Boness, and Sarah Boness; her grandniece Harmony; and grandnephew Connor. She was preceded in death by her son Jimmy Novachek; husband Gary Johnson; mother Virigina Gorski; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation for Bonnie will be TONIGHT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Burial will follow on Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials in Bonnie's name are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to say thank you to her coworkers at Seneca Foods for all the years, and to her mechanic Steve for knowing to call us and helping her.