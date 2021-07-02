March 24, 1933 - June 29, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Bonnie J. Zepke, 88, Edgerton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 29, 2021. She was born March 24, 1933 in Readstown, Wisconsin to the late Carl and Norma (York) Henthorne. Her family moved around Wisconsin until she was 10 and then settled in Janesville.
Bonnie met Charles "Chuck" Zepke at a roller rink and on March 15, 1952, they got married in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2013.
Bonnie had many memories of the sister trips by car or bus to casinos, which produced many laughs. Plus, her trips to northern Wisconsin to see all the pretty fall leaves.
Bonnie's greatest joy though was her family. She was so proud of her two sons and their wives then followed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always counted her blessings everyday.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons: John (Virginia) Zepke- Edgerton and Mark (Bonnie) Zepke- Bluffton, IN; five grandchildren: John Zepke Jr,- Wausau, Christopher (Shea) Zepke- Ft. Wayne, IN, Cody Zepke- Ft Wayne, IN, Peter (Lauren) Zepke- Cottage Grove, and Catrina (Andrew) Wells- LaFayette, IN; great grandchildren: Addy, Blakely, Anson, and Everleigh; her siblings: Gerald (Joanne) Henthorne, Shirley Ryan, Beverly Christenson, Carla (Lyle) Baez, Delores (Barry) Ingle, Marilyn (Bob) Sowle; nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Norma; husband Chuck; brother Myron (Charlotte) Henthorne; sister Patty (Ivan) Lean; and brothers-in-law: Jim Ryan and Melvin Christianson.
A visitation for Bonnie will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, 315 Lord St, Edgerton with sharing of memories at 3:00 PM. Bonnie will be privately laid to rest in the Fassett Cemetery by her husband Chuck. Memorials are appreciated to Mercy Hospice.