Bonnie J. Osmond

August 18, 1945 - August 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bonnie J. (Hilt) Osmond, of Janesville died on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, on her 74th birthday. She was born in Janesville on August 18, 1945, the daughter of the late Emmanual and Marie (Dineen) Hilt. Bonnie graduated Janesville High School in 1963. On June 5th, 1965 in Janesville, Bonnie married Dale Fredendall, and together they had two daughters. Bonnie later married Joe Osmond on May 6, 2010. Bonnie retired from M & I Bank in 2011 after 311/2 years. Bonnie spent many years volunteering at Trinity Episcopal Church, and was the PTA president for Adams Elementary School. She loved to volunteer and help others and take charge. Her hobbies included baking, sewing, reading, walking, watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and traveling. She was a proud grandma, and loved to watch her grandchildren in their activities. Bonnie and Joe also enjoyed spending the winter months in Panama City Beach FL, where they spent quality time with family and friends. Bonnie was the true matriarch of her family, generous, compassionate, strong, and a genuine woman, who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shelly (Jeff Paulson) Curtis of Rockton, IL, Pam (Mike) Beam of Ettrick, WI; stepchildren: Julie (Tony) Coulter of Janesville, Mike (Amy) Osmond of Janesville, Paul (Shelly) Osmond of Janesville, Mary Casper of Waukesha, WI, and David Osmond of Evansville; grandchildren whom she adored: Brandon, Cameron, Alex, Julia, Jenna, Brittany, Morgan, Kelsey, Samantha, Carolynn, John, Cullen, Alec, Connor, Alan and Audrey; and great-grandchildren Paisley and Paxton. She is further survived by brothers and sister: Frank Hilt of Janesville, Chuck (Dag) Hilt of Janesville, Bill (Cheri) Hilt of Janesville, Tom (Beth) Hilt of Sun Prarie, WI , and Frani Tainter of West Bend, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Reta Osmond of Hot Springs AR, and Tom and Phyllis Osmond of Janesville; many nieces; nephews; and so many friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Severance and Dick Hilt.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2009 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Butler officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to Agrace HospiceCare.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and Oncology department, and the staff at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville for the compassion, care, and love given to Bonnie and her family during her final journey. A special thank you to all of her friends at First Senior 1, for all of their friendship and support during this difficult journey. All of you are true angels.