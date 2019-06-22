October 22, 1930 - June 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bonnie J. Lind, age 88, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Home. She was born October 22, 1930 in LaFarge, WI, the daughter of the late Fred and Norma (Green) Turner. On April 16, 1949, she married Valdemar H. Lind in Winona, MN. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2000. Bonnie and Valdemar farmed near Viroqua, WI until 1955, moving to Janesville so their children, Janice and LaVerne, could attend the Wisconsin School for the Visually Impaired. Bonnie was a wonderful mother, and her world revolved around her children! She was their biggest advocate, and made sure they had every opportunity possible to advance further in life. Bonnie was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was a strong-willed person, and was a woman of very strong faith. She enjoyed gardening and was also a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed sewing. Bonnie will be remembered as a person who always cared about others.

Bonnie is survived by her son, LaVerne E. Lind, of Cudahy, WI; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Janice I. Lind on October 29, 2008; and by her eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the church.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com