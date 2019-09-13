November 15, 1944 - September 9, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Bonnie J. Johnson (Holden), 74, of Edgerton, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at her daughter's house surrounded by family. Bonnie was born November 15, 1944 in Stoughton, the daughter of Phyllis and Mike Holden. She attended Evansville Schools. Bonnie married the late Robert Johnson on December 28, 1963. Bonnie had the gift of gab, she would spend most of her day calling anyone and everyone to get the latest gossip. She couldn't see, but she could sure dial the phone, as her memory made up for her eyesight. We all wish she could have "seen" the world differently, but she made the best of it. She was the perfect mother and grandmother for all of us.

Bonnie is survived by: Debbie (Kenny) Eckelberg of Janesville, Robert (Trudy), Jr. of Edgerton, Melinda (Greg) Martens of Beloit, Becky (Kris) Johnson of Janesville, Kenny (Wendy) Johnson of Edgerton, Mike (Rachel) Johnson of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren: Ryan Eckelberg, Tyler (Brooke) Eckelberg, Jes (Jason) Clark, Jodi (Alex) Ylvisaker, Cheryl (Zack) Harried, Melissa Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jenna (Mason) Lund, Hayden (Morgan) Burns, Whitney (Charles) Johnson, Lexy (David) Johnson; nine great-grandchildren: Kyarah, Henry, Jayden, Dalton, Sabastian, Colt, Blake, William, and Beau; one sister Linda Benash; four brother-in-laws: Dick Johnson, Bruce (Karen) Johnson, Jimmy (Vicki) Johnson, and Mike McGuire; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joy and Sue. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert; her parents; her in-laws, Esther and Big Jim Johnson; grandson, Kyle Eckelberg; sister-in-laws, Marriane McGuire and Janet Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton and will continue at the Red Baron at 4:30 p.m.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

A special thank you to Kathy VanVeldhuisen, Sarah with her team from Mercy Hospice, and DaVita Janesville.