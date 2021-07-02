October 15, 1958 - June 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Bonnie J. Hoiland, age 62, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on October 15, 1958; the daughter of Ralph and Alma (Bolstad) Schwab. Bonnie was a retiree of the General Motors Corporation, retiring in 2016. Bonnie loved her friends and family more than anything, especially her grandchildren, great granddaughter, and of course her beloved dogs, Mr.Beaux, Baylee girl, and Killer man. She had such an amazing heart for anyone who ever needed anything!
Bonnie is survived by her mother, Alma Miller; children, Michele (Michael) Krafjack and David Hoiland; grandchildren: Kali, Miley, Sophie, and Charlie Krafjack; great granddaughter, McKenna; sisters, Susan Clancy and Sherry (Mike) Jeffers; and many extended family members. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Ralph in 1973.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A second funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at FRANKLIN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin; with committal immediately following in the Church Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com