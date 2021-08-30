Janesville, WI - Bonnie J. Elrod, age 78, passed away on her 78th birthday, August 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She was born in Daytona Beach, FL on August 25, 1943, the daughter of Oscar and Ellen (Winemiller) Girourard. She married Franklin F. Elrod on July 17, 1978, in Dubuque, IA, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2012. Bonnie was a bingo fanatic. She was the sweetest person you would ever meet and her pleasant personality was contagious. She had a tremendous love for her family. Bonnie was rooted firmly in her faith of Jesus Christ and was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit.
Bonnie is survived by 4 children: John (Julie) St. Clair, Wayne (Mary) St. Clair, Linda (Cully) Potts, and Timothy (Tonya) Elrod; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Theresa Elrod.
Private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
