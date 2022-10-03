Bonnie J. "Brikowski" Nagler

September 19, 1953 - September 27, 2022
Janesville, WI - Bonnie was born on September 19, 1953, to James and Gloria Nagler (Probst) in Janesville, WI.
Bonnie earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Madison Area Technical College in 1975 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science (1984) and Master of Science in Nursing (1994) from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the Visiting Nurse Association from 1977-1997 and as a Nurse Educator at Blackhawk Technical College from 1997-2017.
She married the boy she met at 14 (John Brikowski) on September 1,1973 and the hills and valleys they adventured together, learning and growing continued throughout their lives. They liked being married so much they did it a second time on September 1, 2002. John always made her feel safe and loved.
Bonnie is survived by her husband (John); sons Benjamin; and Samuel (Lisa Bingham) and their children Granddaughters Annabelle Jo and Reed Marie. Sister Linda (Dan) Savage, Great Nephew Pahli Savage-Martinez, Nephew Zach (Sara) Savage and their children Leah and Luke. She was preceded in death by her parents, her dear niece Hallie Savage- Martinez, brother Tom Nagler, her loving parents-in-law, Al and Marie Brikowski and her pups, Izzie, Cleo, Ellie, Stella and Sophie.
Bonnie's dear sons, Ben and Sam brought all the energy and excitement into the family and she was most proud that they grew to be kind and caring men. Sam brought Lisa Bingham into the family fold in 2016 and we have been blessed by her wit and wisdom. In 2018 Bonnie and John were transformed into Bumpa and BonBon when Annabelle Jo and Reed Marie were born. More fun! More love to fill our hearts.
To all of the friends and family who stood alongside of us to comfort and console we thank you. Every card (she saved everyone), text, drop-in visit, car ride, flower, meal and foot rub mattered. YOU MATTERED. It all made Bonnie feel cared for and offered reason to be thankful when difficult days came. Asbury United Methodist foundation of support was priceless, a reminder that a community of love has so much power to comfort.
Bonnie viewed her life as blessed and found great comfort in nature, particularly forests and woods, often retreating to Holiday Acres in Rhinelander or to beautiful Bayfield and Lake Superior. She practiced meditation with a daily dose of loving kindness, extended to self and others, reciting with hand over heart:
"May I be filled with loving kindness
May I be well
May I have peace and be at ease
May I be happy"
Special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care for Bonnie and the whole family and also to the Oncology Department at UW Hospital Madison. Bonnie would love donations in lieu of flowers to go to Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville, or to Southern Wisconsin Humane Society.
A Celebration of life will take place at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1810 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville, Wi on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Pastor Will. Family will greet everyone after the service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.