October 10, 1935 - December 8, 2021
Janesville, WI - I'd tell someone, she's the youngest of 13, and I have all these cousins. Almost always, the response would be, Omigod. What did I know? I thought everyone had families like this. But the kicker would be explaining that the German pronunciation of the family name may have been Buut, but in America it's pronounced, Butt. Trust me. This is what gets the real reaction. My mom was born on October 10, 1935, in Western, Nebraska. Her oldest sibling was already 24 years old. Apparently, on the day she was to be baptized she was still referred to as Baby Butt. The story goes that it was the pastor who named her Bonita.
None of this embarrassed my mom. Immediately, she'd proudly run through the list of all of her brothers -- LeRoy, Lester, Marvin, Alvin, Orville, Loren and Gilbert, and then her sisters -- Nila, Laila, Donna, LaDean, and Darlene. Then she'd say, at night when I can't fall asleep, I say all of their names and their middle names. LeRoy Lavern, Lester Elmer, Marvin Leslie, Alvin William, Orville Louis, Loren August, Gilbert Lee, Nila Genevieve, Laila Ann, LaDean Marie, Donna Rae Fern, Darlene Lafawn, and then me, Bonita Faye.
When my mom was only two, her father, August, and her mother, Martha, loaded up the family car with 10 of the kids and moved to a farm outside of Evansville. (From what I understand, a couple of the boys stood on the runners along the side of the car, while everyone else was doubled up. This was from Nebraska to Wisconsin! When there still wasn't a federal interstate system!) She'd say that her dad described Wisconsin as 'Heaven on Earth,' he found the farmland so exceptional. A few of the older brothers stayed behind so there remained a strong Nebraska-Wisconsin connection.
Although Bonita loved being around her mother, she hated being left behind when most of her siblings attended the one-room country school. (I should probably interject here, that the Butt clan made up almost the entire school.) So, at the tender age of 4, she'd show up to class because she wanted to be there, too. It was only when the family moved to Janesville, and Bonita was enrolled with her sister, Darlene at Roosevelt Elementary, that she was held back a year so that the sisters would not be in the same grade.
My dad would tell the story about the first time he met her family. There were so many cars parked along the side of the road, he'd say, "I got scared and kept on driving." Every Sunday everyone would get together after church at one of the farms -- most of her brothers were dairy farmers and most of her sisters married dairy farmers. Naturally my dad was a hit with all of my mom's nephews because he would play catch with them -- either baseball or football -- the entire day. He's a keeper, everyone told Bonita. The boys were already calling him Uncle Rich. So, my dad and mom got married at First Lutheran Church on September 22, 1956. Her family filled up almost every pew on her side of the church.
Legally, she became Bonita Kingsley, and I say, thank God (probably my brothers Rick and Ross, do too) because, you know.
There were family reunions, anniversaries, birthdays, retirements, graduations, weddings, baptisms, holidays, and potluck gatherings. Any excuse for a get-together. Family was always a big deal for mom. But so were her friends. Friends my folks had had since their youth, when they first met in the eighth grade at Janesville High School, graduating together in 1953.
My dad also liked to tell this story. The first time he came to take my mom out on an official date, he got so nervous he stood out in front of the house on Atwood, calling her name. Bonita. Bonita. Eventually my mom's sister, LaDean, snuck out of the house to tell my dad that unless he came to the door to meet their father, my mom wouldn't be allowed to go out with him.
She loved my dad so much. She initially tolerated and then came to enjoy attending any sporting event with him or watching one on television. My dad loved her so much he just accepted all of her shopping.
Bonita made friends throughout her life -- working as a secretary at Craig High School and then at the Janesville school administration office downtown; from her church; her Red Hatters Group; volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital; playing Bridge four times a week at the Women's Club and the Elks Club; and just getting together with her Bridge Club friends and their husbands so my dad could play cards, too.
Her sons Rick and Ross adored her. My mom and dad went to all of their baseball and basketball games no matter the distance or the weather. And she loved that they got married and gave her grandchildren.
My relationship with her was a little more complicated, as mother/daughter dynamics tend to be. But I'm so grateful I spent the last few years taking care of her and my dad. It gave me a chance to make up for all the time I spent away, and really getting to know them as individual people. Like the fact that my mom liked to count things: the number of railcars while waiting for a train to pass, or how many parishioners sat in front of her and my dad when they went to church every week, or the number of miniature tea sets she had collected, or just the number of collections she had altogether.
Bonita Butt Kingsley died exactly 11 months, 6 days, and 31 minutes after her beloved Richard had passed. It's been a tough year. She is survived by her last remaining sibling, Darlene, whom we all cherish and hope lives to be 100; her three children: Richard Jr. (Carrie), Rebecca, and Ross; grandchildren: Emily (Mike Schmidt), Alex, Jeffrey, Cole, Chandler, and Schylar; great grandchildren, Owen, Piper and Camdyn; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH on Friday. Please follow the strictest protocol against Covid, vaccinations and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred, made in Bonita's name to local charities that ensure that every family has plenty of presents under the tree and a proper Christmas dinner to enjoy. Christmas was always my mom's favorite holiday. It's a comfort to know that her love of the season will be shared with others through your generosity. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice for the excellent care Bonita received in the last few weeks of her life.