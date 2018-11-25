Bonita G. "Bonnie" Becker

August 3, 1941 - November 20, 2018

Edgerton, WI -- Bonita G. "Bonnie" Becker, age 77, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born in Osseo, Trempeleau County, on August 3, 1941, the daughter of George and Etheleen (Stubbe) Andrus. Bonnie married Melvin E. Becker on March 2, 1958, in Osseo. Bonnie worked at the bowling alley in Osseo and after moving to Edgerton, she worked at Borg's in Fort Atkinson. She and Melvin farmed in Albion Township raising tobacco and other cash crops and also owned and operated the 3 B's bar in Janesville. Together they served as King and Queen of the Tobacco Heritage Days in 1998. She loved all her kids, making dinner for the family and enjoyed working in her flower gardens and making crafts.

She is survived by her children: Cheri Becker of Loyal, WI, Debbie (John) Schneider of Evansville, Lori (Dave) Knutson, and Barb (Rod) Hanson both of Janesville, Brian (Denise) Becker of Eau Claire, and Jamie (Renae) Becker of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; step-mother, Lucille Andrus of Osseo; two siblings, Linda (Dale) Lone of Fairchild, and Spencer (Bonnie) Andrus of Strum; step-siblings: Siri (fiance' Darrel Smith) Andrus, Clay (Cindy) Andrus both of Osseo, and Duane "Pinto" (Paula) Andrus of Siren, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Norman "Tom" Becker; three siblings: Steven, Keith and Cheryl; infant, Bonnie Joanne; step-father, Vernon Gran; and step-brother, Dave Gran.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Jerry Pribbenow will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. For on-line condolences and guestbook: www.apfelfuneral.com

