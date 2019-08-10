October 4, 1934 - June 30, 2019

Land O Lakes, FL, formerly of Elkhorn, WI -- Bonita "Bonnie" Whitman, 84, of Land O Lakes, FL, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, died Sunday June 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 4, 1934 in Elkhorn, the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Voght) Kehoe. Bonnie graduated from Elkhorn High School, Class of 1952. She was united in marriage to Patrick Kness from September 1979 until February 2003, and then to Robert Whitman from October 2006 until April 2018. Bonnie was a flight attendant for over 34 years, retiring from Northwest Airlines.

She is survived by her sister, Audrey (Jerry) Norton of Elkhorn; one niece, Connie (Keith) Resler of Muskego, WI; and one nephew, Brian (Marie) Norton of Elkhorn; her great-nieces and nephews: Kimberly (Nicholas) Iossi, Kyle Resler (Chelsey Sprtel), Tyler Norton and Tanner (Bekah) Norton; and by her step-children: Kate Skaggs, Debra (Tim) Kauffung, William (Sandra) Kness and Robert (Betsy) Whitman, Jr.; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her two husbands, Patrick Kness and Robert Whitman. Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until time of service. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.