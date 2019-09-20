June 27, 1946 - September 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bonita "Bonnie" Flesch, age 73, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Stitzer, Wisconsin on June 27, 1946, the daughter of Alman "Vern" and Mary (Fritz) Brownell. Bonnie was a 1964 graduate from Iowa Grant High School. She married her loving husband, Jerome Flesch on September 12, 1964 at St. Clement Catholic Church, in Lancaster, WI, having just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Bonnie was active in Scouting with Pack 521 of Janesville, serving as the Pack's secretary for 18 years. She also had provided at-home childcare, and she loved each child as if they were her own. She was an avid reader who passed on her love of reading to her children. Bonnie and her family were active Campers throughout their lives, and Bonnie very much enjoyed spending time with her camper club "Rocky Rollers" friends. In their later years they became "snow birds" traveling to Florida, Arizona and the last several winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Her seven grandchildren provided her with immense joy, and she fondly looked forward to the time she spent with them during the holidays and during their various school and sporting events. She was a woman devoted to her husband and family, who put her trust in God, and she'll will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome; children, Jamie (Lisa) Flesch and Tammy (Darren) Strickland; grandchildren: Dawson (Lonnie), Tyler, Gavin, Zenobia, D.J., Tara, and Nicolas; great-granddaughter, Nova Strickland; sister, Wanda (Oscar) Miller; brother and sisters-in-law: Stanley (LaVon) Flesch, Janet (Ed) Brausen, Rosann Delfosse; and many extended family members and friends. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Shekani and his staff to include the nurses at Mercy Oncology.