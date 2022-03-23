Janesville, WI - Bobbie Lee Wagman, age 79, of Janesville passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday March 21, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Bobbie was born on May 20, 1942, to Millard and Wilda (Hodges) Kettle in Winnebago, IL. She married James Thomas Wagman on May 30, 1964, at St Bernadette Church Rockford IL. She worked for Rock Haven Nursing Home as a CNA and Janesville Community Day Care Center.
She was the wife of the man whom she was very proud, and a mother of three children of whom she was also proud. She was once a member of TOPS, a Milton EMT, a day care teacher, volunteered at the Milton House Museum, and Janesville Senior Center. She enjoyed making cards for the church and quilts for children in need. She tried to help make other people happy and would not want you to be sad now. She would hop you had a happy memory that you could share with others around you.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Christine (John) Roberts, Ken (Sandy) Wagman; three grandchildren: Quentin Wagman, Ashley Wagman, Amber (Rodney) Morin; and great-grandchildren: Madeline, Rebecca, and Theodore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Wagman; son, Michael Wagman; and brothers, Allen and Bruce Kettle. The family wants to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and SSM Hospice for the dignified care provided at the end of her wonderful life.
Memorial Services will be Saturday March 26, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. until time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Wagman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
