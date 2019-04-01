Feburary 4, 1937 - March 28, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Blanche I Rigert, 82, of Whitewater, WI, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Fairhaven Retirement Village. She was born Feburary 4, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois the daughter of Stafford Dewitt Meek and Edith Marian Thomas. She married Max John Rigert Feb. 9, 1963 in Kaneville, IL. Blanche was an active member of the UCC-Congregational Church, functioning as Choir Director for many years, and sang in the Choir. She also taught music in her busy life.

She is survived by her husband, Max; four children: Heidi (Clive) Rigert, Rev. Franz (Trinn) Rigert, Gretchen (David) Navarro, Krista (Eric) Kim; and twelve grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Fairhaven Retirement Village, with friends calling from noon on Sunday, until service time. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the Rigert Family.