August 28, 1923 - April 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- On a beautiful day, April 26, 2019, Blanche Edith Schulz (nee Kniep), of rural Delavan, surrendered her status as an "Angel on Earth" to become an Angel in Heaven. On August 28, 1923, Blanche was born on the family homestead in Spring Prairie, the daughter of the late Edward and Evangeline Kniep. Blanche grew up in Walworth County, and graduated from Lake Geneva High School. Following high school, Blanche wed Gilbert R. Schulz in 1942 in Lake Geneva. He preceded her in death in 1990. Blanche began her working life as a farmer for many years, then continued into administration, working for Borg Industries, State Bank of Elkhorn and retiring from the City of Janesville. She was instrumental in starting the employee credit union, was a member of the Elks Lodge 254 in Janesville and served as Ladies President. Blanche's interests included baking, and animals, as well as participating in her children's 4-H activities. She was passionate about music, and was an accomplished soprano. Her most recent activities were playing Pinochle in many card clubs, and online scrabble with friends and family all over the U.S.

Blanche is survived by her brother, David (Kathy) Kniep of Marlborough, CT; daughter, Jackie (Arlan) Rust of Lone Rock, WI; son, Dennis Schulz of Lake Geneva, WI; daughter, Jill (Victor) Boyer of Boerne, TX; grandchildren: Abbey Rust of Madison, WI, Adam (Skye) Rust of Chicago, IL, Amanda Rein of Vernon, CT, Nichole Williams of Milwaukee, WI, Lauren Schulz of Wilmington, NC, Bailey Gosda of San Antonio, TX, Clayton Boyer of Boerne, TX; great-grandchildren: Colin, Madison, Ella and Cylas; special extended family members: Lynette Rust, Mathew Rust, Johanna Escobar and Juliette. Blanche was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three brothers: Edward, Richard and Gerald.

Services for Blanche will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Burial will be in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, in church, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schulz family with arrangements. To sign the online guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.